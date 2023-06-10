Saturday, June 10, 2023
Labasa eager to bounce back in FACT

Labasa FC Head Coach Thomas Vulivuli says they will need to dig deep and come back stronger in their second match of the 2023 Digicle Fiji FACT against Nadi today.

With Labasa conceding a 1-0 loss to Rewa last night, Vulivuli said the pressure is on the Northerners to lift their game and perform.

“It was not the result we expected, but that is football and we can only look forward,” Vulivuli said.

“Nadi is a strong team and both of us will be looking for a win, we need to set a game plan accordingly that will fit our players and get the results we need.”

The Babasiga Lions mentor said he was not pressured by the task ahead yet they needed to do their part.

“We will regroup, learn from our mistakes and come out strong in our next game.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
