Labasa edge Navua at home

National midfielder Ashnil Raju scored a lone goal in Labasa’s 1-0 win over Navua in Round 6 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League fixture at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour today.

Both sides remained goalless despite fielding their best 11 in the opening half and maintained equal ball possession.

Suliano Doli made his return from suspension and dropped Fiji Under 20 rep Melvin Mani also featured for Navua while the side missed the service of veteran defender Netani Doli, who is away in New Zealand.

The Babasiga Lions led by Akeimi Ralulu was boosted by the services of veteran star Taniela Waqa.

Doli received a yellow card for a foul play on Labasa youngster Netani Suluka in the 25th minute which gave the Northerners a free kick and Waqa blasted it over the crossbar.

Labasa came out strong in the second spell and Raju pulled a powerful shot which Navua goalkeeper Rakuro failed to understand in the 48th minute.

Solomon Islander Jared Bently tried to bring the host team back into the match but Simione Tamanisau daringly tapped the ball away.

Late in the match, the match official flashed a yellow card to Ralulu for a foul play on Joseph Elder.

Meanwhile, in another match on Saturday, Ba bounced back to its winning ways defeating Tavua 3-2.

The teams:

Labasa: Simione Tamanisau (GK), Taniela Waqa, Shivam Shandil, Netani Suluka, Edwin Sahayam, Ilisoni Logaivou, Ashneel Raju, Akeimi Ralulu ©, Rusiate Doidoi, Josua Naqamu, Iliyesa Nayasi.

Navua : Viliame Rakuro (GK), Mathew Charritar, Arami Manumanubhai ©, Joseph Elder, Suliano Doli, Zainal Ali, Brian Charritar, Manav Permal, Vinal Prasad, Jared Bently, Melvin Mani.