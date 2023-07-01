Saturday, July 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Labasa ends Rewa’s DFPL unbeaten run

Labasa ended Rewa’s unbeaten run in the Digicel Fiji Premier League today after beating them 1-0 in a Round 10 fixture at Subrail Park.

The Roderick Singh coached Delta Tigers saw seasoned left-back Josateki Tamudu make the starting 11 replacing Kavaia Rawaqa, who joined Suva in the mid-season player transfer window while veteran goalkeeper Epeli Loaniceva replaced experienced Emori Ragata who is on a two match suspension.

Both teams fought hard in the opening half but went to the change room goalless.

Star striker Christopher Wasasasala scored the lone goal for the Babasiga Lions from the penalty spot midway in the second half.

Labasa has moved to the third spot with 18 points while Rewa continues to lead with 23 points.

Rewa FC: Epeli Loaniceva (GK), Madhwan Goundar, Gabriele Matanisiga, Iowane Matanisiga, Peniame Drova, Josateki Tamudu, Josaia Sela, Tevita Waranaivalu, Patrick Joseph, Asivorosi Rabo, Setareki Hughes (C).

Reserves: Neemish Prasad, Abbu Zahid, Iosefo Verevou, Samuela Nabenia.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

T/Naitasiri comes from behind to ho...

Tailevu Naitasiri came from behind to hold a star-studded Ba outfit...
2023-24 National Budget

$300k increase in Employment budget...

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations g...
News

Rides are independently operated: O...

Organiser of the 2023 Fiji Showcase, Communications Fiji Limited sa...
News

Constitution amendment to reflect i...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party held its Annual General Meeting...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

T/Naitasiri comes from behind to...

Football
Tailevu Na...

$300k increase in Employment bud...

2023-24 National Budget
The Minist...

Rides are independently operated...

News
Organiser ...

Constitution amendment to reflec...

News
The Social...

Probe begins into fatal Ferris w...

News
Investigat...

Govt rewards Fijiana Drua player...

Rugby
The Govern...

Popular News

DFPL to resume with full round o...

Football
The Digice...

FNPF announces 7pc credit intere...

News
The Fiji N...

Fijian trio held over liquid coc...

News
Israeli Po...

Universities receive increased g...

2023-24 National Budget
All univer...

We’ll accept whatever is a...

2023-24 National Budget
Acting Com...

Departure Tax to increase

2023-24 National Budget
The Airpor...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

T/Naitasiri comes from behind to hold Ba