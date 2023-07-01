Labasa ends Rewa’s DFPL unbeaten run

Labasa ended Rewa’s unbeaten run in the Digicel Fiji Premier League today after beating them 1-0 in a Round 10 fixture at Subrail Park.

The Roderick Singh coached Delta Tigers saw seasoned left-back Josateki Tamudu make the starting 11 replacing Kavaia Rawaqa, who joined Suva in the mid-season player transfer window while veteran goalkeeper Epeli Loaniceva replaced experienced Emori Ragata who is on a two match suspension.

Both teams fought hard in the opening half but went to the change room goalless.

Star striker Christopher Wasasasala scored the lone goal for the Babasiga Lions from the penalty spot midway in the second half.

Labasa has moved to the third spot with 18 points while Rewa continues to lead with 23 points.

Rewa FC: Epeli Loaniceva (GK), Madhwan Goundar, Gabriele Matanisiga, Iowane Matanisiga, Peniame Drova, Josateki Tamudu, Josaia Sela, Tevita Waranaivalu, Patrick Joseph, Asivorosi Rabo, Setareki Hughes (C).

Reserves: Neemish Prasad, Abbu Zahid, Iosefo Verevou, Samuela Nabenia.