Labasa face AS Academy Féminine in opener

Labasa women win inaugural CVC. Labasa won 4-3 against Ba.

Fiji’s representative to the 2023 OFC Women’s Champions League, Labasa will face New Caledonia’s AS Academy Féminine in the opening match on the 1st of June.

The match will kick start at midday at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Port Moresby, PNG.

Three days later, inaugural women’s CVC winners and the Arthur Simmons coached side will take on Kiwi FC from Samoa in their second match at mid-day as well.

The winner of each group will advance to the final, whilst the respective second-place sides will contest a play-off for third place, with a play-off for fifth place contested by those teams finishing third in each group.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
