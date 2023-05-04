Labasa in tough OFC Champs League Group

Fiji’s representative, Labasa has been drawn in a tough Group A for the 2023 OFC Women’s Champions League in Papua New Guinea from 1-10 of June.

This is after the draw for the inaugural women’s tournament was finalised at the OFC Home of Football – Te Kahu o Kiwa, in Auckland on Thursday.

Labasa women are drawn in Group A with New Caledonia’s AS Academy Féminine and Kiwi FC from Samoa.

Group B consists of Hosts Heraki United, Eastern Suburbs AFC of New Zealand, and Koloale FC, representing the Solomon Islands.

The winner of each group will advance to the final, whilst the respective second-place sides will contest a play-off for third place, with a play-off for fifth place contested by those teams finishing third in each group.

The flagship women’s club competition features six sides from across the region and will be played at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Port Moresby, PNG.

It is a massive year for women’s football in the Oceania region with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 being held in New Zealand and Australia in July and August.