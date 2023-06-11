Labasa through to FACT semis

Labasa has booked its spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT after outclassing Tailevu Naitasiri 5-2 in their final Group B match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The Extra Supermarket sponsored side dominated the second half to book a spot in next week’s eliminations.

Tailevu Naitasiri drew first blood when a lapse of concentration in defence saw Mosese Nabose sneak in and stun veteran goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau in the 12th minute.

The Babasiga Lions equalised ten minutes later through midfielder Ilaisa Nayasi.

The crowd favourites pressed hard towards the end of the half, and continued pressure paid off with go-to-man Christopher Wasasala catching the rebound from an Edwin Sahayam free kick to score in the 43rd minute.

Labasa led 2-1 at halftime and continued with its dominance in the second half.

A blunder in defence by Tailevu Naitasiri where they made a back pass saw Rusiate Doidoi steal the ball away and score in an empty goalmouth after beating goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake in the 47th minute.

Sitiveni Rakai followed with the fourth goal for Labasa in the 61st minute through a beautiful corner kick which landed into the roof of the net.

Things turned from bad to worse for Tailevu Naitasiri in the 66th minute as Geary Kubu scored an own goal to further boost Labasa’s semifinal chances.

A red card to substitute Jone Naraba close to the final whistle spelled out Tailevu Naitasiri’s Fiji FACT fortune.

A foul to Epeli Valevou in the Labasa box gifted the minnows a penalty with Nabose getting his second of the match.

Labasa held on to register the important win.

The Thomas Vulivuli coached side finishes as runner-up in Group B and will feature in the first semifinal on Saturday at 2pm against the winner of Group A which will be determined after the Ba vs Lautoka match later today.

The teams:

Labasa FC: Simione Tamanisau, Lino Iliesa, Sitiveni Rakai, Edwin Sahayam, Ilaisa Vulimainavuso, Rusiate Doidoi, Christopher Wasasala, Ilisoni Lolaivalu, Ashnil Raju, Akeimi Ralulu, Sekove Naivakananumi.

Substitutions: Atunaisa Naucukidi, Joji Vuakaca, Simione Ragoneturaga, Ilaitia Deke, Sailosi Tawake, Shivam Shandil, Nehal Lal, Josua Raqamu, Netani Suluka, Taniela Waqa.

Tailevu Naitasiri FC: Jason Rokovucake, Ravikash Krishna, Mohammed Naizal, Carlos Liomasa, Sikeli Tuiloma, Abhishek Deo, Rusiate Qio, Epeli Valevou, Asaeli Tunidau, Evander Nasova, Mosese Nabose.

Substitutions: Sairusi Qiolevu, Altamish Khan, Manasa Levaci, Nischal Lal, Jone Naraba, Mohammed Rasasa, Geary Kubu, Stephen Kwaitee, France Catarogo, Samuela Nasava.