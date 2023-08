The third Day 1 match of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants between defending champions Labasa and Ba has been called off due an unforeseen power outage at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and across Viti Levu.

Fiji Football Association will continue with the Day 2 fixtures as initially scheduled for Saturday, 12 August.

A decision will be made on the next schedule for the matches called off.

Patrons are requested to hold on to the Day 1 tickets until further announcement.