Saturday, July 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Labasa vs Suva match ends in stalemate

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 12 fixture between Suva and Labasa ended in a stalemate at Subrail Park on Saturday.

Both teams received equal scoring opportunities but they failed to capitalise on their chances in the entire 90 minutes of the match.

Suva entered the field with a lot of confidence after beating Rewa 1-0 in the previous round while the Babasiga Lions banked on home support and sheer team work.

After the draw, the Capital City boys remain third with 22 points in the standing while Labasa also remain fifth with 19 points.

Meanwhile, two DFPL matches have been postponed due to adverse weather and unplayable ground conditions.

Fiji FA has confirmed the match between defending champions Rewa and Naitasiri and the clash of Nadroga and Ba will take place at a later date.

Both the matches were to be played at 3pm on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

14-men Naitasiri edge Nadi at home

14-men Naitasiri came from behind to beat defending Skipper Cup cha...
News

$252M linked to tax evasion and tai...

The Financial Intelligence Unit has revealed that the estimated val...
2023-24 National Budget

Cryptocurrency is illegal in Fiji, ...

The Financial Intelligence Unit says, in 2022, there was growing in...
Rugby

Flying Fijians complete sand dune d...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians ended their week long training at the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

14-men Naitasiri edge Nadi at ho...

Rugby
14-men Nai...

$252M linked to tax evasion and ...

News
The Financ...

Cryptocurrency is illegal in Fij...

2023-24 National Budget
The Financ...

Flying Fijians complete sand dun...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Wrestler Cena to feature in movi...

Entertainment
Wrestler a...

Three homes destroyed in two fir...

News
Police has...

Popular News

Govt is spending like drunkards:...

News
Leader of ...

No competition, everyone is work...

Rugby
Saracens p...

Nadroga boss steps down

Football
Nadroga Pr...

This is a bad Budget, claims Bal...

News
Opposition...

Interpretation Bill to be debate...

2023-24 National Budget
Parliament...

I had to prove my worth, says im...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

14-men Naitasiri edge Nadi at home