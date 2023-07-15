Labasa vs Suva match ends in stalemate

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 12 fixture between Suva and Labasa ended in a stalemate at Subrail Park on Saturday.

Both teams received equal scoring opportunities but they failed to capitalise on their chances in the entire 90 minutes of the match.

Suva entered the field with a lot of confidence after beating Rewa 1-0 in the previous round while the Babasiga Lions banked on home support and sheer team work.

After the draw, the Capital City boys remain third with 22 points in the standing while Labasa also remain fifth with 19 points.

Meanwhile, two DFPL matches have been postponed due to adverse weather and unplayable ground conditions.

Fiji FA has confirmed the match between defending champions Rewa and Naitasiri and the clash of Nadroga and Ba will take place at a later date.

Both the matches were to be played at 3pm on Sunday.