Labasa women end campaign with another loss

Fiji’s representative to the OFC Women’s Champions League, Labasa FC ended its campaign in Papua New Guinea with a 2-0 loss to host club Hekari United on Saturday.

Hekari dominated the Fijian champions from the outset and as a result Marie Kaipu’s first-half double was reflective of their dominance.

The striker, who had already clinched the golden boot award, extended her tally to nine.

First drilling a left-footed shot past Adi Tuwai in the 12th minute, before firing home a second after a beautiful cross from Michaelyne Butubu in the 28th minute.

Labasa coach Arthur Simmons adopted a defensive approach from the outset, but after conceding the opening goal he moved his most dangerous player Sophie Diyalowai into the heart of the defence, immediately hindering his side’s attack.

The Fijians seldom threatened on the attack while Hekari were content to protect their advantage and close out the game to finish runners-up at the tournament.

Labasa only managed to win one game in the competition.

They defeated Samoa’s Kiwi FC 3-0 before falling to Koloale FC 1-0 and AS Academy 4-1 in earlier matches.