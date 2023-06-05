Labasa’s title hopes end after second loss

The Digicel Labasa women’s side lost its third match of the OFC Women’s Champions League in Papua New Guinea on Monday after going down 4-1 to Academy Feminine FC of New Caledonia.

The second straight loss ends the Arthur Simmons coached team’s title hopes as they now only have one match remaining in the competition.

Labasa trailed 1-0 at the break and allowed the New Caledonians to net three more goals in the second half while replacement Una Tuberi managed to pull one back for the Fijian champions.

The Babasiga Lionesses will play Hekari FC in their final match on Saturday.

AS Academy and Koloale FC currently lead with 6 points each after playing two matches while Labasa and Hekari FC have 3 points each but the host club has played a game less.