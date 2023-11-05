Sunday, November 5, 2023
Labour keeping Coalition Govt honest: Chaudhry

The Fiji Labour Party has called on the Coalition Government to make no mistake and not refer to the FLP as a ‘spent force’.

Speaking at the FLP Annual Delegates Conference, leader Mahendra Chaudhry said that this something that detractor’s know and that the FLP in the past 11 months has kept the Coalition Government on its toes, as they did with the FijiFirst Government.

“We are here to serve the people, and we do that with utter commitment and sincerity- whether in Parliament or not. For the past 38 years, through coups, repressive governments and intimidating security forces, Labour has been the unfailing voice of the people – the workers, the farmers, the small businessmen and the poor and needy. When necessary, we speak for big business interests as well.”

The former Prime Minister said FLP has fearlessly and courageously spoken out against the corruption in public offices, repressive and Draconian laws, injustices against the people and the exploitations of the weak.

Chaudhry called on the Government to move to the business at hand – delivering on its election promises to the people.

He said Fijians do not have the time to hear that there have been too many rumblings, too many conflicting demands and instances of indiscipline which undermines the effective operation of the Government.

“The Prime Minister is not able to hold his ministers accountable for fear of losing numbers. Compromises have to be made, interests have to be accommodated and as we have seen lately, rebels have to be tolerated – he cannot afford to upset or ignore anyone.”

“This situation is fairly precarious as the Coalition Government hold 29 seats compared to the Opposition, 26,” he added.

Meanwhile, the FLP Annual Delegated Conference ended yesterday.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
