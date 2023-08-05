Labour reject FCCC and Ministers claims

The Fiji Labour Party has rejected claims by the Minister for Finance Dr Biman Prasad and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission that it posted incorrect information with regards to price increases on its Facebook page.

In a statement, former Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says the matter involves an FLP post on 21st April this year at a time when the Chair of the Financial Review Committee was advocating that the zero rating on basic food and other household items be removed and these be subject to 15 percent VAT.

Chaudhry said that FLP was concerned at the severe impact of such an increase on the pockets of poor and low income families.

He said they posted a comparative table showing the impact of a 15 percent increase on these basic items using prices prevalent as at 21st April 2023.

“No one had objected to the post then and questions, so why bring it up now, more than 3 months later. The Fiji Labour Party stands by the prices quoted on their post.

The former Prime Minister highlighted that the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission which has erred in comparing those prices with prices prevailing at 2nd August 2023, and it did not take into account price fluctuations between 21st April and 2nd August 2023.

Chaudhry added they have written to FCCC drawing attention to their error, and they expect them to correct the misinformation they have spread labelling their prices as fake as it is a serious allegation which they must correct it.