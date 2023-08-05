Saturday, August 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Labour reject FCCC and Ministers claims

The Fiji Labour Party has rejected claims by the Minister for Finance Dr Biman Prasad and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission that it posted incorrect information with regards to price increases on its Facebook page.

In a statement,  former Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says the matter involves an FLP post on 21st April this year at a time when the Chair of the Financial Review Committee was advocating that the zero rating on basic food and other household items be removed and these be subject to 15 percent VAT.

Chaudhry said that FLP was concerned at the severe impact of such an increase on the pockets of poor and low income families.

He said they posted a comparative table showing the impact of a 15 percent increase on these basic items using prices prevalent as at 21st April 2023.

“No one had objected to the post then and questions, so why bring it up now, more than 3 months later. The Fiji Labour Party stands by the prices quoted on their post.

The former Prime Minister highlighted that the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission which has erred in comparing those prices with prices prevailing at 2nd August 2023, and it did not take into account price fluctuations between 21st April and 2nd August 2023.

Chaudhry added they have written to FCCC drawing attention to their error, and they expect them to correct the misinformation they have spread labelling their prices as fake as it is a serious allegation which they must correct it.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Nalumisa backs waste management sol...

The Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa has voiced his support for ...
PNC

Japan pair ready to face the Flying...

Fiji-born wingers Semisi Masirewa and Jone Naikabula have retained ...
Rugby

Kerevi confident Wallabies fortune ...

Blockbusting Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi is confident the team's f...
News

Heavy rain forecast for Fiji group

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the whole of Fiji, and this...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nalumisa backs waste management ...

News
The Minist...

Japan pair ready to face the Fly...

PNC
Fiji-born ...

Kerevi confident Wallabies fortu...

Rugby
Blockbusti...

Heavy rain forecast for Fiji gro...

News
A heavy ra...

Recruitment process to begin for...

News
The Consti...

Renowned chef to head Italian cu...

Business
Shangri-La...

Popular News

Woman to front court over stabbi...

News
A 31-year-...

PM Rabuka calls for understandin...

News
Prime Mini...

High inflation may affect touris...

News
The Asian ...

Tribunal to investigate Qiliho

News
The Consti...

FCCC, FRCS form Price Surveillan...

2023-24 National Budget
The Fiji R...

Tavua holds leaders Lautoka in D...

Football
A late goa...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Nalumisa backs waste management solutions