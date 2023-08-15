Labuschagne cops ban after Botitu hit

Japan openside flanker Pieter Labuschagne will miss the opening two matches for his side at the Rugby World Cup after copping a three-match ban.

Labuschagne was red carded during their Pacific Nations Cup 35-12 loss to Fiji in at Prince Chichubu Memorial Stadium early this month.

Labuschagne was red carded in the seventh minute of the match for a head high tackle on Vilimoni Botitu that saw the latter removed from the game and also out of action for seven days.

An independent judiciary committee, has met and after having considered the player’s submissions and reviewed all available evidence, found that the red card threshold had been met and that the red card was therefore upheld.

The Committee noted that the offence carries a mandatory mid-range sanction (six matches) and having considered the mitigating factors reduced the sanction by the maximum mitigation of 50 per cent.

The final sanction is three matches including Italy v Japan on August 26 and the opening Rugby World Cup match with Chile on September 10 followed by the England clash on September 17.