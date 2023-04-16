Lack of skilled expertise in the Tourism sector, says Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says over 14,000 Fijians workers in the tourism sector have left to go abroad, leaving the vacuum in the tourist sector.

Speaking on the Review Report for the 2020 Annual Report for the Fiji National University, Minister Responsible for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Gavoka indicated that the University can play a bigger role in filling the gap left by those that have left for greener pastures.

Gavoka said it is never easy for the tourism industry in replacing its skilled workers, because you need people to be skilled and to be experienced.

“Of course, given the way we are, we can bring in our people from the villages, give them a couple of weeks of training, and they can be good waiters and waitresses. They have it in them, that attitude to serve, it is very easy.”

Gavoka said the challenge is retaining chefs in Fiji; however, this is where the Government would like to see FNU play a bigger role and in fact, and the FNU continue to fail badly in this area.

He said the same is for aviation.

“The same challenges or the same threat exists, we train our people in the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji, in air management, aircraft engineering and still they migrate and go overseas.”

The Deputy Prime Minister called on the Fiji National University to identify and relook programs offered on what it offers in terms of education and training to meet its challenges.

Gavoka also welcomed the change in FNU, and said the new councillor’s people who can meet the challenge, focus on what needs to be done and help deliver the human resources that Fiji needs at this critical juncture and going forward.