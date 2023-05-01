Lack of women representation in Cabinet: Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says lack of women representation in cabinet is worrying.

In a video interview posted on the FijiFirst Party Facebook Page, Sayed-Khaiyum said the Coalition Government has women like Lenora Qereqeretabua, Sashi Kiran and Alitia Bainivalu who are made Assistant Ministers while the only female in cabinet is the Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya.

“It would have been great to have another one or two women in Cabinet, or at least another one. However, this is the choice of Government and the prerogative of the Prime Minister – in the same way, the Prime Minister wanted all Government MPs as Ministers and Assistant Ministers.”

The FijiFirst General Secretary also questioned the Government’s intention to have its entire Members of Parliament hold Ministerial and Assistant Ministerial portfolio – which is a huge operational expenditure.

Sayed-Khaiyum said 100 per cent of Government MPs are either Ministers or Assistant Ministers.

He also went on to ask as to why the Government wants to penalize ordinary Fijians by increasing Value Added Tax (VAT) and at the same time reduce the Income Tax Threshold.

FijiLive have sent questions to the Office of the Prime Ministera and to the Acting Permanent Secretary Pita Wise.