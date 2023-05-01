Monday, May 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Lack of women representation in Cabinet: Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says lack of women representation in cabinet is worrying.

In a video interview posted on the FijiFirst Party Facebook Page, Sayed-Khaiyum said the Coalition Government has women like Lenora Qereqeretabua, Sashi Kiran and Alitia Bainivalu who are made Assistant Ministers while the only female in cabinet is the Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya.

“It would have been great to have another one or two women in Cabinet, or at least another one. However, this is the choice of Government and the prerogative of the Prime Minister – in the same way, the Prime Minister wanted all Government MPs as Ministers and Assistant Ministers.”

The FijiFirst General Secretary also questioned the Government’s intention to have its entire Members of Parliament hold Ministerial and Assistant Ministerial portfolio – which is a huge operational expenditure.

Sayed-Khaiyum said 100 per cent of Government MPs are either Ministers or Assistant Ministers.

He also went on to ask as to why the Government wants to penalize ordinary Fijians by increasing Value Added Tax (VAT) and at the same time reduce the Income Tax Threshold.

FijiLive have sent questions to the Office of the Prime Ministera and to the Acting Permanent Secretary Pita Wise.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Montoya to stay with Warriors till ...

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya has extended his stay with the New...
Football

Only four DFPL matches this weekend...

Only four Digicel Fiji Premier League matches will be played this w...
News

Sayed-Khaiyum charged for abuse of ...

Former Attorney-General and General Secretary of the FijiFirst Part...
Rugby

Trio back to boost Fiji’s campaign ...

Dual Olympic Gold medalist Jerry Tuwai, burly forward Paula Nayacak...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Montoya to stay with Warriors ti...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Only four DFPL matches this week...

Football
Only four ...

Sayed-Khaiyum charged for abuse ...

News
Former Att...

Trio back to boost Fiji’s campai...

Rugby
Dual Olymp...

Fuli names two debutants for Tou...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Lame excuse given by Rabuka, say...

News
Fiji Labou...

Popular News

Nawaqanitawase replaces injured ...

Rugby
Rested Wal...

Domestic violence cases not repo...

News
The Fiji C...

Determination drives Nagauna to ...

Coca-Cola Games
Lanieta Na...

Super Mario Bros smashes $1B glo...

Entertainment
“The Super...

Consultations on nightclub opera...

News
The Office...

Cabinet approves review of Audit...

Business
Cabinet ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
NRL

Montoya to stay with Warriors till 2025