Laid off ATS workers get their jobs back

More than 200 Air Terminal Services (ATS) employees that were laid off due to the impact of COVID-19 will resume work soon.

This comes after a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between ATS and Federated Airlines Staff Association (FASA) today.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka said the wish of the Coalition Government for people to return to work has been fulfilled.

He said the past three years has been challenging for many people and today’s agreement will be celebrated across the country.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
