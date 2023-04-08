Saturday, April 8, 2023

Lal bros set to feature for Fiji U20

Marcus and Lachlan Lal, the sons of former national rep Jason Lal, are set to feature for the Digicel Fiji Under 20 team on the Gold Coast in Australia this month.

Fiji Football Association Technical Director Timo Jankowski confirmed to FijiLive that visa and Fijian passport issues for the duo has been solved.

The brothers did not make the Junior Bula Boys team to Indonesia for the International Friendlies under the guidance of former coach Rodolfo Zapata in February, due to the unavailability of Fijian passport.

Jankowski said the duo is expected to join the Junior Bula Boys direct in Gold Coast for the friendlies.

He added the duo will bolster the side and replace young Labasa star Pawan Singh and Mustafa Mohammed, who withdrew from the team in March.

Fiji Under 20 is set to depart to Australia next week.

Romeka Romena

Journalist | news@fijilive.com
