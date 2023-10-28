Fijians work together to eliminate poverty: Lal

FijiFirst MP Ketan Lal says the responsibility now falls on the Government to address poverty level and the inequality that’s displaced many Fijian families around the country.

In a statement, Lal said that poverty is not just about income, it is also about social exclusion, the lack of opportunities, unemployment, lack of access to education and health, discrimination and many others.

Lal said the Opposition is committed to working with the government to create a better future for all Fijians.

“We urge the Government to put the needs of the people first and take the necessary steps to address poverty and discrimination.”

The Opposition MP adds that he believes that the only way to create a sustainable future for Fiji is to come together and address these challenges head on.

He said that Fijians need to work to develop opportunities for all.

“We should all strive to create a Fiji where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, equal access to healthcare, education, the workforce, regardless of culture or creed,” he said.