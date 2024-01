A 25-year-old self-employed man from Vatuwaqa, who is charged with murder was denied bail by the Magistrates Court in Suva yesterday.

It is alleged that Inoke Qalololoma is responsible for the death of a man, found motionless on the road along Vugalei Cemetery in Lami, on the morning of Christmas Eve.

The matter has been transferred to the High Court and will be called again on 15 January.