Landowners want fair value for resources

The Vanua of Viria expects the Government of the day to be fair to the resource owners and consider goodwill, compensation and royalty based on universally accepted principles of fair value.

Chairman of the Vanua of Viria Trust, Ratu Ilisioni Naiteqe said whilst they fully recognise that the use of their natural resources like water for national development is necessary, the Vanua owes this fair settlement to its future generations.

“We fully understand the importance of the Viria Water Project. Water is an essential basic service and the Vanua of Viria is united and committed to the successful launch of this project.”

“We are working closely and collaboratively with the Hon. Minister for Infrastructure to complete the project,” he said.

“We are grateful to the Hon Minister for his understanding, respect, and consultative nature which have allowed the project to reach this stage.”

“This is a refreshing change from the bulldozing attitude of the FijiFirst Government.”

“Only when the project hit a major snag then the FijiFirst Government decided to present a traditional apology to the Vunivalu for ignoring the iTaukei protocol.”

Ratu Ilisoni said the FijiFirst Government did not negotiate with the Vanua of Viria on goodwill, compensation, and royalty.

“The Vanua of Viria expresses its deep appreciation to the Coalition Government and the Hon Minister for Infrastructure for his willingness to discuss these important issues with us.”

“I am glad to say that the discussion is coming to a conclusion soon which meets the interests of both parties.”

“I am glad to report that we have completed the registration of the Vanua of Viria Trust that will govern and account for the use of the monies we receive from the Government in a transparent manner.”

He added they are looking forward to the successful completion of the discussion with the Government to allow water to flow to the people that most need them.