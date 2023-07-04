Lanky Boso joins Palmerston North Marist

Former Suva central defender Michael Boso has recently signed a deal with Palmerston North Marist, a New Zealand based team.

Boso represented Suva in 2019 alongside Gagame Feni and the Solomon Islands national star featured for Isabel United in the Telekom S-League two years ago.

Having represented New Zealand’s Team Wellington in the Club World Cup, Boso’s skills and expertise have been honed in different competitive environments.

Boso’s international career has also been noteworthy, as he has represented the Solomon Islands national team on 13 occasions.

Meanwhile, Palmerston North Marist is coached by the experienced Brazilian Juliano Schmeling, who is known for its strong presence in the Central Federation League, a league that serves as a pathway for promotion to the Central League and part of the national league system in New Zealand.

Since joining Palmerston North Marist, Boso has wasted no time in making himself available for selection.