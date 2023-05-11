Laqeretabua to join Fiji U20 in Argentina

Charlton Athletic FC midfielder Josh Laqeretabua will join the Junior Bula Boys squad in Argentina for the FIFA U20 World Cup later this month.

Team Manager Kartik Reddy confirmed to FijiLive that Laqeretabua will join the team directly from England next Sunday.

Reddy said the side will depart for the World Cup next Saturday.

Goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib, defender Peter Ravai, midfielder Arshad Khan, striker Apisai Rabuka and Co-Captains Abdullah Aiyas and Thomas Dunn are the other overseas based players in the Fijian squad.

Fiji will kick start its campaign against Slovakia on the 21 May.