Thursday, May 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Laqeretabua to join Fiji U20 in Argentina

Charlton Athletic FC midfielder Josh Laqeretabua will join the Junior Bula Boys squad in Argentina for the FIFA U20 World Cup later this month.

Team Manager Kartik Reddy confirmed to FijiLive that Laqeretabua will join the team directly from England next Sunday.

Reddy said the side will depart for the World Cup next Saturday.

Goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib,  defender Peter Ravai, midfielder Arshad Khan, striker Apisai Rabuka and Co-Captains Abdullah Aiyas and Thomas Dunn are the other overseas based players in the Fijian squad.

Fiji will kick start its campaign against Slovakia on the 21 May.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Suva departs for OFC Champions Leag...

Fiji’s OFC Champions League representative, Suva FC left our shores...
News

Bainimarama, Qiliho trial set for J...

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commi...
Rugby

Byrne demands a better show against...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne believes they are ...
Rugby

We need to focus on discipline: Ser...

Fijian Warriors Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says discipline is a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Suva departs for OFC Champions L...

Football
Fiji’s OFC...

Bainimarama, Qiliho trial set fo...

News
Former Pri...

Byrne demands a better show agai...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

We need to focus on discipline: ...

Rugby
Fijian War...

PS Forum revived to enhance serv...

News
Acting Per...

Adopt a healthy lifestyle, Cance...

News
Cancer cha...

Popular News

First Lady committed to cervical...

News
First Lady...

Govt must focus on people’...

News
...

Warriors on track to claim WRPC ...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Youth welfare is a top priority:...

News
His Excell...

Review of Forest Act endorsed

News
The Minist...

Sivo scores hat-trick in Eels na...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Suva departs for OFC Champions League