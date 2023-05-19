Laqeretabua will add a lot of depth: Mimms

Charlton Athletic FC midfielder Josh Laqeretabua has joined the Junior Bula Boys in Argentina ahead of their FIFA U20 World Cup opener against Slovakia on Sunday.

Head coach Robert Mimms said Laqeretabua comes with huge experience and his inclusion will add a lot of depth in the team.

“Josh arrived half an hour after our flight and we headed straight to our hotel.”

“He had a game on Saturday just before he flew to Argentina and he hasn’t missed any training with us.”

“He’s been a good addition to the squad. He comes with a lot of experience playing in the top division premier league and is mixing well with the boys. He has that can-do attitude in the team and is very fast in ball play.”

Fiji plays Slovakia at 9am.

Fiji squad: Aydin Mustahib, Peter Ravitasai, Eneriko Matau, Abdullah Aiyas, Sakiua Saqiqi, Thomas Dunn, Arshad Khan, Joshua Laqeretabua, Fazil Faizul Ali, Nabil Begg, Gulam Rasool, Clarence Hussain, Jioji Vuakaca, Apisai Rabuka, Sailasa Ratu, Geary Kubu, Mohammed Fatul Raheem, Samuela Navoce, Junior Keni Dekedeke, Isikeli Sevanaia Junior, Sterling Vasconcellous.