Friday, May 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Laqeretabua will add a lot of depth: Mimms

Charlton Athletic FC midfielder Josh Laqeretabua has joined the Junior Bula Boys in Argentina ahead of their FIFA U20 World Cup opener against Slovakia on Sunday.

Head coach Robert Mimms said Laqeretabua comes with huge experience and his inclusion will add a lot of depth in the team.

“Josh arrived half an hour after our flight and we headed straight to our hotel.”

“He had a game on Saturday just before he flew to Argentina and he hasn’t missed any training with us.”

“He’s been a good addition to the squad. He comes with a lot of experience playing in the top division premier league and is mixing well with the boys. He has that can-do attitude in the team and is very fast in ball play.”

Fiji plays Slovakia at 9am.

Fiji squad: Aydin Mustahib, Peter Ravitasai, Eneriko Matau, Abdullah Aiyas, Sakiua Saqiqi, Thomas Dunn, Arshad Khan, Joshua Laqeretabua, Fazil Faizul Ali, Nabil Begg, Gulam Rasool, Clarence Hussain, Jioji Vuakaca, Apisai Rabuka, Sailasa Ratu, Geary Kubu, Mohammed Fatul Raheem, Samuela Navoce, Junior Keni Dekedeke, Isikeli Sevanaia Junior, Sterling Vasconcellous.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

NZ based Nabenu joins Suva for deci...

Former Fiji U20 defender Simione Nabenu has joined the Suva FC squa...
News

Foreign national faces more child s...

A 70-year-old foreign national who was charged with alleged sexual ...
News

Bank teller to front court over the...

A 42-year-old woman will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Cour...
Business

Fiji Airways announces additional H...

Just over a month after the resumption of flights to Hong Kong, Fij...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

NZ based Nabenu joins Suva for d...

Sports
Former Fij...

Foreign national faces more chil...

News
A 70-year-...

Bank teller to front court over ...

News
A 42-year-...

Fiji Airways announces additiona...

Business
Just over ...

Get children screened early: Dr ...

News
Visiting p...

Kerevi confirmed to feature for ...

Sports
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

Historical All Blacks test in Fi...

Rugby
Talks are ...

Argentina 7s qualify for Olympic...

Rugby
Argentina ...

Dubey appointed Fiji U19 batting...

Sports
Cricket Fi...

Man to appear in court for sexua...

News
The Crimin...

Tailevu Naitasiri upset Ba at ho...

Rugby
Tailevu Na...

Be vigilant, NFA warns after fir...

News
Three fami...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

NZ based Nabenu joins Suva for decider