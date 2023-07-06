Largest spending budget in history: Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum claims the 2023-24 National Budget which was delivered last Friday is the largest spending budget in Fijian history, outside of the pandemic years.

Sayed-Khaiyum said after promising to exercise “fiscal prudence”, “fiscal conservatism” or “fiscal consolidation”, supposedly because of mismanagement by FijiFirst, the Coalition Government has handed down a budget that does not provide any concrete or real plans to grow the economy on a sustained basis.

“That means debt, which was supposedly a very bad thing for the country, is now going to be above $10bn. It never reached that level when FijiFirst was in Government notwithstanding COVID.”

“Therefore, with already such a large deficit weighted fundamentally on operational expenditure, we can see that such deficits will be there for the long-term. Meaning more and more debt.”

He said the Rabuka Government through Prof Prasad is misleading ordinary Fijians about paying debt.

“In paragraph 27 of his budget speech Biman rather disingenuously claims that this budget pays off approximately 500 million in principal payments. This is simply not true.”

“The budget is refinancing debt. Refinancing debt is not paying of debt or the principle. Conversely, if maturing debt was paid, the stock of debt won’t grow as fast as it is under this budget.”

“The type of fiscal policy we are seeing now is what an economist has said is like a pandemic fiscal policy on steroids.”

“This is the wrong thing to do when the private sector and economy were doing so well prior to 24 December 2022 and the new found energy and confidence post pandemic should have been capitalised on.”

“In other words, simply carry on with what was being done. Provide continuity. Provide stability. Provide a vision. Difficult as it maybe with the current talent in the Rabuka led Government.”

He further claimed that there is nothing about fiscal prudence in this budget.

“Polar opposite to what was promised prior to the budget announcement.”

“The ANZ report which talks about the Government fulfilling its election promises, which essentially were about operating expenditure, is a nice way of saying that Biman wagged the tail when it came to political imperatives, economically irresponsible as they were.”

He added that Value Added Tax (VAT) hike and meddling with departure tax will make tourism industry less competitive.

“Tourists will go elsewhere because Fiji will become unaffordable to the budget traveller. A win for our competitors in that segment of the market.”