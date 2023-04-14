Larkham wary of rested Drua

The Fijian Drua’s return from a bye and recent Super Rugby Pacific win over the Melbourne Rebels has Brumbies Head Coach Stephen Larkham worried of the flair filled islanders.

Their unpredictable play has been analysed with Larkham saying they were ready to stop the Drua today.

“They obviously like a scrappy game as well, they’re very dangerous with the unstructured play and we’ve prepped for that,” Larkham told rugby.com.au.

“We certainly want to make sure we’re matching it in that area with them when they want to throw the ball wide, we need to be comfortable in those wider spaces defending that.

“Equally if they do turn the ball over then we need to be comfortable taking the opportunities from there as well.”

The former Wallabies pivot added the final 20 minutes would be important for both sides.

“A lot of their linebreaks have actually come in the last 20 minutes when teams are either knocking off or starting to feel the fatigue a bit.”

The match kicks off at 9.35pm today.