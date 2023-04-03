Lata urges Fijians to be proactive

61-year-old Mohini Lata, who recently got her bypass surgery is encouraging Fijians to get their angiogram done at the earliest if they develop any symptoms of heart attack.

Lata said she had chest pains for about eight months and whenever she visited local hospitals, the doctors would tell her that she had gastritis.

With persisting pain and the feel of discomfort, Lata contacted Medivisor India treatment agency and was advised to get her angiogram done at the Oceania Hospital in Suva, where she was informed of four blockages to her arteries.

“I just got my heart bypass at the Max hospital in India and I’m so lucky to get my surgery done well on time. It wasn’t an easy journey for me because I went through a lot of pain with local doctors unable to detect my condition.”

“When my jaw started to tighten, that’s when I found it difficult to talk and eat. A friend told me about Medivisor and they requested I visit Oceania. My husband Kamal Singh took me and on the same day, I got the result and we got to Medivisor, who set up my logistics to India.”

“If I did not do my angiogram, then I don’t know if I’d have been able to survive today. I was always turned down by CWM whenever I was in pain. It was very difficult for me to breathe due to the blockages in my arteries.”

The Davuilevu resident from Nausori while acknowledging the doctors and surgeons from Max Hospital in India also urged people not to take heart pain lightly.

“Personally, when I first felt heart pain I did not want to visit the hospital thinking that it was normal but I want to tell people not to sit back because it can lead to a serious problem later. It’s better to visit the hospital to be on the safe side.”

“If we go to the hospital early, we’ll get treated rather than getting complications at the later stage. I was advised to get my surgery done early because if I had waited for another month, I’d get complications in my arteries.”