TRENDING Second child abuse case surfaces Political witch hunt and circus: Sayed-Khaiyum Newly signed Sahayam starts for Lautoka Three newcomers to start for Rewa TD05F to intensify into tropical cyclone Stop sharing beating video, Commission urges FRU hunts for new chief executive Cabinet endorses 2024-2025 Fiscal Strategy Rob Valetini claims first John Eales Medal Rise in product warranty cases worries Council Hot Topics: OFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Vancouver 7s Fijian Drua Launch of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week February 6, 2024 9:12 am Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu speaks during the launch of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Hospital in Suva. Photos courtesy of Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji. TagsDr Ratu Atonio LalabalavuThe Minister for Health and Medical Services Kunal KeshneelChief Photographer | news@fijilive.com MORE FROM FIJILIVE News Second child abuse case surfaces A 43-year-old woman has been charged with one count of act with int... News Political witch hunt and circus: Sa... Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the recent prosecu... Football Newly signed Sahayam starts for Lau... Former Labasa midfielder Edwin Sahayam will make his debut for Laba... Football Three newcomers to start for Rewa Goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia and New Zealand based Shuiab Khan, and ... trending Second child abuse case surfaces News Political witch hunt and circus: Sayed-Khaiyum News Newly signed Sahayam starts for Lautoka Football Three newcomers to start for Rewa Football TD05F to intensify into tropical cyclone News Stop sharing beating video, Commission urges News