Lautoka, Ba, Labasa and Nadro move up

Lautoka, Ba, Labasa and Nadroga have moved up in the Digicel Fiji Premier League standing after their impressive wins in the weekend.

Defending champions Rewa continues to lead with 16 points and is the only unbeaten team in the competition so far.

Lautoka grabbed the second spot with 13 points after the side came from behind and defeated Suva 2-1 on Sunday.

Traditional football giants Ba moved up to the third place with 11 points after their narrow 3-2 win against Tavua on Saturday.

Suva has gone down to the fourth position with 10 points and a seven-goal difference while Labasa goes up to the fifth with 10 points and a goal difference of 1.

Nadi has shifted down to the sixth spot with 9 points while Tailevu Naitasiri remains seventh with 6 points.

Nadroga defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 2-1 and has moved up to the eighth place with 6 points as well while Navua goes down to the ninth with 3 points and Tavua remains at the bottom with 1 point.

Meanwhile, Navua and Tavua are the only teams that are yet to register a win this season.

Romeka Romena
