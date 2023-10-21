Saturday, October 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Lautoka bow out without any wins

Photo Courtesy: Fiji Muslim Sports Association

A star studded Lautoka bowed out of the Tebara Halal Meats/Rooster Chicken FANCA International Club Championship winless today.

The side lost all three of their Group A matches despite being laced with experienced players such as Robert Sahib, Abbu Zahid, Justin Edward Usman Omede, Zibraaz Sahib and youngster Junaid Ali.

On Day 1, the Blues were edged 1-0 by Drasa and were thrashed 3-0 by New Zealand’s Dannemora on Day 2.

Lautoka’s party to end their campaign in the tournament with a positive result was spoiled by Cuvu registering a 2-0 win today.

Nasinu striker Jonas Naceva and Mohammed Muaaz scored a goal each for Cuvu to boot out winless Lautoka of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Dannemora, Ba, Drasa and defending champions Sydney Mulomulo have so far qualified for the quarterfinals.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Fiji economy shows steady growth: R...

The Fijian economy is experiencing a strong rebound in tourism, wit...
Football

FANCA ICC quarterfinalists confirme...

The eight teams that will feature in the quarterfinals of the 2023 ...
Football

Dannemora advance into FANCA quarte...

New Zealand’s Dannemora held Drasa at 1-1 in their last Group A mat...
NRL

Sivo backs fresh faces for Cooks cl...

Parramatta Eels flyer Maika Sivo has backed up the fresh faces in h...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji economy shows steady growth...

Business
The Fijian...

FANCA ICC quarterfinalists confi...

Football
The eight ...

Dannemora advance into FANCA qua...

Football
New Zealan...

Sivo backs fresh faces for Cooks...

NRL
Parramatta...

Koroisau out, Turuva battling bo...

NRL
Experience...

Govt to re-look at civil service...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Rugby truly reflects our way of ...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

28 district reps to feature in F...

Football
28 distric...

Tuisova out for several months, ...

Rugby
Fiji and R...

FANCA ICC quarterfinalists confi...

Football
The eight ...

Who will pay for Charter flight,...

News
Fiji Labou...

Alibaba Group empowers Fijian bu...

Business
Alibaba Gr...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Fiji economy shows steady growth: RBF