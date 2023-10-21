Lautoka bow out without any wins

A star studded Lautoka bowed out of the Tebara Halal Meats/Rooster Chicken FANCA International Club Championship winless today.

The side lost all three of their Group A matches despite being laced with experienced players such as Robert Sahib, Abbu Zahid, Justin Edward Usman Omede, Zibraaz Sahib and youngster Junaid Ali.

On Day 1, the Blues were edged 1-0 by Drasa and were thrashed 3-0 by New Zealand’s Dannemora on Day 2.

Lautoka’s party to end their campaign in the tournament with a positive result was spoiled by Cuvu registering a 2-0 win today.

Nasinu striker Jonas Naceva and Mohammed Muaaz scored a goal each for Cuvu to boot out winless Lautoka of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Dannemora, Ba, Drasa and defending champions Sydney Mulomulo have so far qualified for the quarterfinals.