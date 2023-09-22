Friday, September 22, 2023
Ba holds Rewa as Lautoka clinches DFPL title

Lautoka has clinched the 2023 Digicel Fiji Premier League title after defending champion Rewa was held to a 1-1 draw by Ba in their all-important match at Churchill Park tonight.

With their title at stake, the Delta Tigers with 32 points needed a win in the fixture to stay in the race and put pressure on the Blues who have 37 points.

Midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu’s first half goal had the visitors in the lead but an equaliser by Nabil Begg in the second spell killed Rewa’s hopes.

Lautoka has a game in hand and its match against Navua on Sunday will now just be a formality while Rewa finishes the competition in second place and will host Tavua in their final match of the competition on Sunday.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
