Lautoka had the hunger to win: Khan

Labasa Coach Intiaz Khan says Lautoka showed the hunger and urge to win their opening game of the 023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) against the Babasiga Lions last night.

Speaking to FijiLive after the 3-1 loss to the Blues last night, Khan said they failed to match Lautoka’s momentum and the players made the game tough for themselves by giving away two first half goals.

“Our players were not at that level we wanted to play. My boys didn’t play their heart out. Lautoka was more hungry and that’s what we talked before the game that it would be hard to keep the momentum.”

“We gave it away in the first half. We could see the two goals easily. We got carried away with the momentum of the game and crowd.”

“We did show momentum but it was late. Lautoka wasn’t an easy team to beat and we lost one of the best teams. We made two mistakes and they contained us at that place.”

“We gave away the third goal but that’s football.”

Despite changes to their formation and game plan in the second half, Labasa failed to make a comeback but Khan is confident they will make a strong comeback against Tailevu Naitasiri today.

“We lost but that’s the rivalry and standard of soccer was expected. Everybody was expecting a thriller which we did display.”

“We had no choice but to change our formation in the second half and play tactically. We could see the fighting spirit was there.”

“We cannot afford to loose any more points. BOG was such where we lost the first game but later won the tournament.”

“We are ready for today. We respect Tailevu Naitasiri but we won’t take them lightly seeing their performance in the league, we know they cannot be underestimated.”

“But I know my boys will get us the three point we need for today.”

Labasa will take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 5pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
