Lautoka holds Rewa in top of the table clash

Points table leaders Lautoka held defending champions Rewa at a 1-1 draw in Round 15 Digicel Fiji Premier League top-of-the-table clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Sunday.

The draw sees Lautoka continue to maintain its lead with 31 points after 15 matches while Rewa after 14 matches remains second with 28 points.

Lautoka led former Ba and nation central midfielder Shalen Lal gave a first start to Nigerian Usman Omede to partner with experienced marksman Sairusi Nalaubu in place of star striker Saula Waqa, who missed out due to one match suspension after copping two yellow cards in two previous matches.

Experienced Sitiveni Cavuilagi staged at midfield in place of Ilimotama Jese, who serves his second match suspension following his direct Red card in Lautoka’s match against neighbours Ba, two weeks ago.

On the other hand, national midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu made his return to bolster Rewa after serving his one-match suspension.

Early in the game, match official warned nippy Lautoka defender Afraz Ali and lanky Rewa striker Epeli Valevou for their foul plays.

The Delta Tigers struck first in the opening half through Peniame Drova and Patrick Joseph and kept experienced Lautoka goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini at bay in the 25th minute.

Nalaubu and Fiji Under 23 prospect Aporosa Yada showed up some fancy foot works, racing to reach the Rewa goalmouth but they were brilliantly denied halfway by Police officers Gabriele Matanisiga, Madhwan Goundar and goalkeeper Mohammed Alzaar Alam in the 38th minute.

Both sides entered the remaining half, raising the tempo of the game while showing determination and hunger for a win.

Rewa midfielders brought Omede down in the penalty box and the match official took no time in awarding the hosts a penalty in the 53rd minute.

Veteran skipper Zibraaz Sahib made no mistake and slammed the ball in the roof of the net to give the Blues a 1-nil lead in the 55th minute.

Soon after, Rewa Captain Setareki Hughes copped a yellow card for arguing with the referee before the play was held up in the 60th minute to allow Waranaivalu to tie his shoe-lace before the match resumed.

Both sides made a quick substitution each as Asivorosi Rabo replaced Delon Shankar for Rewa and Navnil Nand, who had a short stint with Nadi took the field in place of Omede, who sustained a minor injury.

In the 64th minute, the match referee flashed a yellow card to Josaia Sela for a foul on Yada in the midfield play.

Continuous pressure from the visitors saw an unmarked Hughes take full advantage of a defensive blunder and get the equaliser leaving the Lautoka defenders and goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini stunned in the 79th minute.

In added injury minutes of full time, Lautoka’s Ali also copped a yellow card for a foul play on Rewa’s Waranaivalu.

The teams:

Rewa FC: Mohammed Alzaar Alam (GK), Peniame Drova, Patrick Joseph, Setareki Hughes (C), Gabriele Matanisiga, Madhwan Goundar, Tevita Waranaivalu, Epeli Valevou, Monit Chand, Josaia Sela, Delon Shankar (Asivorosi Rabo).

Lautoka FC: Senirusi Bokini (GK), Sterling Vasconcellos, Poasa Bainivalu, Kishan Sami, Epeli Leiroti, Afraz Ali, Aporosa Yada, Sairusi Nalaubu, Zibraaz Sahib (C), Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Usman Omede (Navnil Nand).