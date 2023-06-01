Thursday, June 1, 2023
Lautoka man charged over false representation

A 41-year-old man has been charged for allegedly making false representation in order to obtain a benefit of $10,000.

The Criminal Investigation Department’s Major Fraud and Economic Crime Unit investigated the case where the accused is alleged to have in 2022 between the months of March and May, made false representations on two occasions when withdrawing from the Fiji National Provident Fund under the Urban Housing withdrawal assistance $10,000.

The accused who is residing in Kashmir in Lautoka has been charged with two counts of Making a False Representation in order to obtain a benefit.

He will be produced at the Magistrates Court in Lautoka today.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
