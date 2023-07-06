Thursday, July 6, 2023
Lautoka man dies in early morning crash

A 21-year-old man died following a motor vehicle accident in Lautoka early this morning.

The victim was driving along Drasa Flat after midnight when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle, causing it to veer onto the opposite lane, crashing into a side railing and causing the truck to tumble.

The victim and his passenger, a 23-year-old man, were trapped in the vehicle.

Police, National Fire Authority officers, Medical officials with the assistance of a crane were able to retrieve both victims from the wreckage after 4am this morning.

The 21-year-old driver was unfortunately pronounced dead, while the 23-year-old is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital in critical condition.

The national road death toll currently stands at 48 compared to 15 for the same period last year.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
