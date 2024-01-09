Lautoka open to player transfers: Prasad

In the midst of transfer season speculations, players must learn to tread cautiously and adhere to contract procedures as laid out by the Fiji Football Association.

These are the words of Lautoka Football Association’s President Shalendra Prasad.

Prasad says while Lautoka FA is open to players moving for their future prospects, it is imperative that they adhere to the proper transfer and contract procedures as laid out by the Fiji Football Association.

In an exclusive interview with FijiLive, Prasad addressed the swirling transfer rumors around the Blues players, particularly those concerning national striker and DFPL’s Golden Boot awardee, Sairusi Nalaubu.

“The association has not received any formal requests from players wishing to transfer, and what has been circulating are just rumors. The definitive action will only be acknowledged when there is a formal agreement on paper,” he said

Prasad emphasized the importance of players thoroughly understanding their contracts with Lautoka FA, warning that any breach could carry financial consequences.

“I must thank FijiFA, especially CEO Mohammad Yusuf, for making the transfer procedures clear. Players should really consider their options and the implications of their contracts before making any moves,” Prasad stated, urging players to deliberate carefully before applying for release or signing with a new club.

This coming Sunday marks a significant meeting where Lautoka FA will address any uncertainties players have about the transfer process.

The meeting will also serve to resolve any internal issues within the association and discuss potential new additions to the team.