Lautoka out to end five-year drought

2022 runners-up and tournament favorite Lautoka is out to end a five-year drought in the annual Muslim Inter District Championship in Nadi this weekend.

Coach Rizwan Dean said the side feels like a wounded lion following their 4-2 loss to Maigania in the penalty shootout last year and is hungry for revenge.

The Blues are drawn in Pool 2 with underdogs Navua, giant killers Valelevu and Nadi.

“We want to win the Muslim IDC this year because we ended on a high note last year. The loss still hurts most of our players because they worked really hard in taking the team to the final.”

“Our first aim will be to win our pool games which will be a difficult task because every team will be strong.”

“We are currently working on our midfield and striker force to have a strong combination against our opponents. Discipline will also play a crucial role in the tournament and we urge our players to play fast and safe football.”

The sugar city boys will have the services of former national marksman Abbu Zahid, stylish striker Mohammed Shazil Ali, skipper Zibraaz Sahib, Nigerian Usman Omede, Edward Justin and Zainal Hussein.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
