Lautoka through to Fiji FACT final

Lautoka has booked its spot in the final of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT after overcoming fan favourites Labasa 2-1 in a thrilling first semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The match started on a fast pace with attackers from both the teams testing their opposing goalkeepers and defenders with early shots.

The sugar city boys were boosted by the return of experienced defender Epeli Leiroti from a one-match suspension which pushed youngster Maciu Tuinuku to the reserve bench while midfielder Muni Shivam Naidu made his return to the team after missing the group stage matches.

On the other hand, Thomas Vulivuli coached Babasiga Lions and maintained the same formation that helped them beat Tailevu Naitasiri 5-2 last Sunday and qualify for the semifinals.

Experienced midfielder Zibraaz Sahib opened the account for the Blues in the 34th minute from a penalty after Labasa goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau fouled Saula Waqa inside his box.

Three minutes later, referee Veer Singh flashed a yellow card to Lautoka’s nippy defender Afraz Ali for a foul play on Akeimi Ralulu.

National marksman Sairusi Nalaubu doubled the lead for the Blues in injury time after neatly beating defender Sekove Naivakananumi on the right hand edge of the box and floating the ball over the head of Tamanisau.

Lautoka led 2-0 at the break and applied more pressure in the first quarter of the second spell before Labasa lifted its game and followed the stern instructions barked out to players by Vulivuli.

The Northerners were awarded eight free kicks in a span of 15 minutes but Edwin Sahayam’s deliveries were not utilized by the attackers.

Both teams rang in changes with Labasa fielding Iliesa Lino in place of Sahayam while Lautoka coach Ronil Kumar fielded in the fresh legs of Manasa Nawakula, Antonio Tuivuna and Muni Shivam Naidu in place of Ali, Sahib and Epeli Leiroti and to add more depth in their defence.

Midfielder Ilaisa Nayasi got the Labasa fan on their feet as he pulled one back in the 83rd minute with a powerful volley giving Lautoka stopper Senirusi Bokini no chance at all.

One minute later, Labasa’s Sitiveni Rakai was awarded a yellow for foul play on Aporosa Yada while Netani Suluka replaced Rusiate Doidoi to add more powerplay to Labasa’s attack.

Towards the end of the match, Lautoka’s Sitiveni Cavuilagi copped a yellow card and gave away a free-kick to Labasa in a handy position.

Sitiveni Rakai drove it well and goalkeeper Tamanisau followed with a header but he was cautioned for a foul on Bokini.

The teams:

Hyperchem Lautoka FC: Senirusi Bokini (GK), Epeli Leiroti, Zibraaz Sahib (Antonio Tuivuna), Afraaz Ali (Manasa Nawakula), Sitivenu Cavuilagi, Aporosa Yada, Ilimotama Jese (C), Kishan Sami, Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa (Muni Shivam Naidu), Sakaraia Naisua.

Reserves: Epelli Vunibola, Joela Biuvanua, Maciu tuinuku, Isimeli Gavidi, , Marika Rawasoi, Muni Shivam Naidu, , Sterling Vasconsellous, Usman Omede, Poasa Bainivalu.

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC: Simione Tamanisau (GK), Sitiveni Rakai, Edwin Sahayam (Lino Iliesa), Ilaisa Vulimainavuso, Ruisate Doidoi, Christopher Wasasala, Ilisoni Lolaivalu, Ahsnil Raju, Akeimi Ralulu, Taniela Waqa (C), Sekove Naivakananumi.

Reserves: Atunaisa Naucukidi, , Simione Ragoneturaga, Ilaitia Dike, Sailosi Tawake, Shivam Shandil, Nehal Lal, Josua Raqamu, Netani Sukula, Jiji Vuakaca.