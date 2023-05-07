Sunday, May 7, 2023
Leaders Rewa overcome gutsy Tavua

Defending champions and current leaders Rewa fought tooth and nail to beat a plucky Tavua outfit 2-0 in Round 9 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba on Sunday.

The Delta Tigers opted to rest some of their key players against the bottom placed Westerners.

Captain Setareki Hughes started from the bench while Fiji U16 rep Delon Shankar got his big break in left midfield.

Both teams failed to get on the score-sheet in the first half although Rewa pressed with some attacking moves through Abbu Zahid, Iosefo Verevou and Tevita Waranaivalu.

Right back Iowane Matanisiga finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute with a stunner.

Replacement striker Neemish Prasad sealed victory for the visitors in the 64th minute.

Rewa now has 22 points after 8 appearances and is the only unbeaten team in the competition so far while Tavua sits last with just 2 points.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
