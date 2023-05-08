Leaders urged to renew commitment to SIDS

His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says there is continuous concern about the ongoing climate crisis, and its particular impact on Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

While addressing leaders at the Small Islands Developing States Breakfast held at the Lancaster House, Saint James, in London, President Katonivere highlighted that collective commitment is needed to achieve the agreed ambitions on finance; adaptation and mitigation to assist the developing world combat the impacts of the climate crisis.

He urged leaders to renew their commitment to SIDS under the Paris Agreement to ensure that global average temperature remains well below 2 degrees celsius above preindustrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees celsius above industrial levels.

President Katonivere further highlighted the importance of the ocean in mitigating climate change and supporting blue economies in the promotion of resilient economic recovery for SIDS, particularly Pacific SIDS.

The event was held for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), International Development Partners, and International Organisations to mark the UK Government’s commitment to a successful 4th International Conference on SIDS in 2024; and was attended by Heads of States, Heads of Government and leaders from Commonwealth countries.