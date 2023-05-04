League first, FACT later for Rewa

Defending champions and leaders Rewa is determind on maintaining its strong lead in the Digicel Fiji Premier League before shifting the focus to the Digicel Fiji FACT next month.

Head coach Roderick Singh says the Delta Tigers will continue to take each game at a time and complete their first set of league games unbeaten.

“For us, we are accustomed to playing the competition that is happening right now and definitely after the league, then we’ll think of Fiji FACT. Right now everything is about the league and we don’t want to jump on anything else.”

“Our main aim is to retain our unbeaten run and for that, we will have to put up a better performance from the past game. Every game is a lesson for us no matter if we beat our opponents by 1-0 or 2-1.”

Rewa will travel to Ba to play Tavua at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau and Singh said the side is weary of the heat in the west.

“So far we have only played one match in the west and that was in Nadi but we know that there is a big difference in weather in Ba. We are not adapted to playing in a heated weather like Ba because we’ve played most of our games in Navua or Nausori.”

“Tavua will have that advantage because they are familiar with playing in a hot climatic region and will give us a tough time. They have scored around 10 goals in the league and we seem like a good finishing side.”

The Rewa vs Tavua match will kick off at 3 pm on Sunday.