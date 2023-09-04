Le’ai to boost Solomon Is against Fiji

Europe based top marksman Raphael Le’ai will boost the Solomon Islands campaign against Fiji in the semifinals of the OFC Olympic Qualifier in Auckland on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old FK Velez Mostar attacker is flying out this afternoon to reunite with the team as anticipation for the big clash intensifies.

Le’ai was part of the Solympics’ provisional squad for the Olympic Qualifiers, and his inclusion is likely to significantly amplify the team’s offensive capabilities.

Solympics coach, Eddie Marahare, confirmed Le’ai’s participation.

“I can confirm Raphael will be arriving at 7:00 p.m. (New Zealand time) on Monday. He will join training on Tuesday,” Marahare told OFC Media.

Despite the team’s impressive 3 from 3 wins in the group stages, Marahare remains undecided on whether the prolific Le’ai will start the game or be a game-changing substitute.

“It will be a serious challenge against Fiji on Wednesday, and we have to work extra in the given time ahead of this fixture,”

“Fiji players also have the international experience and physical advantage, but we will play our game and be ready,” he affirmed.

The semifinal between the Junior Bula Boys and Solympics is scheduled to kick off at 7pm.