Monday, September 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Le’ai to boost Solomon Is against Fiji

Europe based top marksman Raphael Le’ai will boost the Solomon Islands campaign against Fiji in the semifinals of the OFC Olympic Qualifier in Auckland on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old FK Velez Mostar attacker is flying out this afternoon to reunite with the team as anticipation for the big clash intensifies.

Le’ai was part of the Solympics’ provisional squad for the Olympic Qualifiers, and his inclusion is likely to significantly amplify the team’s offensive capabilities.

Solympics coach, Eddie Marahare, confirmed Le’ai’s participation.

“I can confirm Raphael will be arriving at 7:00 p.m. (New Zealand time) on Monday. He will join training on Tuesday,” Marahare told OFC Media.

Despite the team’s impressive 3 from 3 wins in the group stages, Marahare remains undecided on whether the prolific Le’ai will start the game or be a game-changing substitute.

“It will be a serious challenge against Fiji on Wednesday, and we have to work extra in the given time ahead of this fixture,”

“Fiji players also have the international experience and physical advantage, but we will play our game and be ready,” he affirmed.

The semifinal between the Junior Bula Boys and Solympics is scheduled to kick off at 7pm.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Respect and maintain integrity, rec...

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew issued a stern remind...
News

Govt committed to removing barriers...

The Fiji Government is committed to removing investment barriers an...
Rugby

White confident Fiji can dethrone B...

2007 Rugby World Cup winning Coach Jake White is confident the Flyi...
News

SODELPA can move vote of no confide...

General-Secretary of the FijiFirst Party, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Respect and maintain integrity, ...

News
Acting Com...

Govt committed to removing barri...

News
The Fiji G...

White confident Fiji can dethron...

Rugby
2007 Rugby...

SODELPA can move vote of no conf...

News
General-Se...

Small town dreamer turns climate...

News
From the h...

Pacific Elders’ Voice gath...

News
The Pacifi...

Popular News

Vakaturaga conference champions ...

News
At the rec...

Silktails to host awards night i...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Lutu out with recurring knee inj...

NRL
Developmen...

Feeney praises Fijians for their...

Rugby
Roosters J...

Small town dreamer turns climate...

News
From the h...

No written correspondence from S...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Respect and maintain integrity, recruits told