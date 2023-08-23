Learn to make wise decisions, President tells students

His Excellency, the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says student must learn to make wise decisions about their future and the paths they want to take.

He gave this sound advice to students of Kadavu Provincial School visited State House yesterday.

“Expect a lot of things around to tempt you into the wrong paths, be careful to not be easily convinced. Life is filled with challenges, and it is important to always have confidence in yourself.”

“If you plan to pursue higher education in the urban areas after completing your studies in high school, remember that you are bringing with you the hopes of your parents, your siblings, and your whole family back in the islands.”

“My advice to you students that come from the maritime islands and rural areas is to be diligent in your studies and pursue education to the highest degree that you can,” President Katonivere said.

Students of Year 9 to Year 13 were on a school excursion and had the opportunity to learn about the duties conducted by His Excellency the President and his Office.

The Head of State also reminded students the importance of valuing education and being focused on their studies.