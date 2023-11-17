Businessman Robert Lee is Fiji’s Ambassador to China.

He presented his credentials to His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House in Suva today.

Lee, a seasoned strategy and policy advisor holds extensive management consulting expertise from both public and private sectors.

Earlier this year, Lee presented a comprehensive vision for the future role and leadership of the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) in advancing the socio-economic development of the i-Taukei community to the GCC Review Committee.

With a distinguished record, he has served on various government boards and committees, including pivotal roles in the design, implementation, and fine-tuning of the VAT system.

His leadership extended to chairing Fiji Post and Telecom, spearheading transformative reforms, and contributing significantly to the Fiji Trade and Investment Board.

Lee’s commitment to service extends beyond governmental roles, as he has also held office in service organizations within the Chinese community.