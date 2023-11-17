Friday, November 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Lee is Fiji’s Ambassador to China

Fiji’s Ambassador to China Robert Lee pose for a photo with the president Ratu Williame Katonivere at the State House in Suva.Photos courtesy of Fiji Government.

Businessman Robert Lee is Fiji’s Ambassador to China.

He presented his credentials to His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House in Suva today.

Lee, a seasoned strategy and policy advisor holds extensive management consulting expertise from both public and private sectors.

Earlier this year, Lee presented a comprehensive vision for the future role and leadership of the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) in advancing the socio-economic development of the i-Taukei community to the GCC Review Committee.

With a distinguished record, he has served on various government boards and committees, including pivotal roles in the design, implementation, and fine-tuning of the VAT system.

His leadership extended to chairing Fiji Post and Telecom, spearheading transformative reforms, and contributing significantly to the Fiji Trade and Investment Board.

Lee’s commitment to service extends beyond governmental roles, as he has also held office in service organizations within the Chinese community.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

HMNZ Manawanui assists in ration de...

Two containers of food ration supplies are being transported to the...
Rugby

Fiji aims to make strong start in D...

The Fiji 7s team is confident of making a strong start at the openi...
2023 Pacific Games

Saukuru attends ministerial meeting...

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru is currently attending ...
News

Rabuka, Marape discuss West Papua i...

Melanesian Spearhead Group ‘Special Envoys’ Prime Minister Sitiveni...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

HMNZ Manawanui assists in ration...

News
Two contai...

Fiji aims to make strong start i...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Saukuru attends ministerial meet...

2023 Pacific Games
Minister f...

Rabuka, Marape discuss West Papu...

News
Melanesian...

Ravitisai to feature for USA All...

Football
London-bas...

LTA tightens control on driver&#...

News
In an atte...

Popular News

HMNZ Manawanui assists in ration...

News
Two contai...

Former Fijian centre dies in Fra...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Defence to file formal applicati...

News
Acting Chi...

6000 Fijians still in evacuation...

News
The Nation...

Karan breaks 30-year-old nationa...

2023 Pacific Games
22-year-ol...

Fijiana cruses into Olympic qual...

Rugby
Fijiana ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

HMNZ Manawanui assists in ration delivery