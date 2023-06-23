Friday, June 23, 2023
Leitch backs Japan for RWC title bid

Veteran Japn flanker Michael Leitch believes the side has what it takes to claim the Rugby World Cup this year.

Leitch who has maternal links in Nasukamai Village in Ra earlier this week said they have the best side the country has produced and were ready to get the job done.

“If not now, when?” the former captain told reporters.”

“That’s the goal.”

“I know it sounds silly, but it is a possibility, and we believe in possibilities.”

“We’re the best team that Japan has ever produced, so we’re going to go for it.”

“I think the players we have now compared to 2019 are much more professional,” he said.

“We’ve got much better talent, the whole squad. I think this squad can go all the way.”

Japan is drawn in Pool D with England, Argentina, Samoa and Chile at the Rugby World Cup.

Noa Biudole
