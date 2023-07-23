Sunday, July 23, 2023
Leitch sees red as Samoa beats Japan

Photo courtesy: A Pleno Rugby

A red card to number eight Michael Leitch saw Japan narrowly lose 24-22 to Samoa during their Pacific Nations Cup opener at Sapporo Stadium yesterday.

The Fijian back rower with links to Nasukamai Village in Ra was sent off in the 30th minute of the first half for a dangerous tackle and would face the judiciary this week.

Samoa scored three tries in the contest to Alamanda Motuga with Jonathan Taumateine and Tumua Manu with debutant flyhalf Christian Leali’iafano adding three conversions and a penalty.

The hosts managed a lone try in the first half through number eight Amato Fakatava.

Pivot Seungsin Lee added five penalties and a lone conversion to close the tally.

The two sides were level 10-10 at halftime.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
