Leleuvia Rugby receives equipment from Govt

The Leleuvia Rugby Team from Namara, Kadavu was handed essential sports equipment by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, in Cunningham yesterday.

The team, currently in Suva for a game, will leverage this equipment to enhance their preparation and game play.

Showcasing his dedication to youth and sports, Saukuru emphasised the role of sports in molding communities.

“Sports transcends mere physical activity; it’s a potent tool for mental well-being, instilling discipline, fostering teamwork, and fortifying a sense of community belonging,” he remarked.

Acknowledging the talent and tenacity of the Leleuvia Rugby Team, the Minister expressed his confidence in their future achievements.

“Your commitment to the sport is truly inspiring, and I have no doubt that you will continue to make your community and Kadavu as a whole proud”

He reassured them of the Ministry’s steadfast commitment to the youth of Kadavu, particularly addressing pressing challenges like substance abuse.

“We are fully aware of the challenges faced by our young people, particularly in the area of substance abuse.”

“Rest assured, the Ministry is ready to tackle these issues head-on. We will work together with the community and relevant stakeholders to provide better support mechanisms, awareness programs, and interventions to empower our youth and eradicate drug abuse from Kadavu,” Saukuru further mentioned.

 

 

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
