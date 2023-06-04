Leweniqila back for Oceania Champ decider

Vodafone Fijiana 15s captain Sereima Leweniqila has returned to the starting line-up for the final game decider of the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship today.

The number eight is among five changes to the starting 15 from Tuesday’s 45-12 win over Tonga.

Bitila Tawake shifts back to the front row at loosehead prop with Siteri Rasolea back at tighthead.

Raijieli Daveua slips to blindside flanker as Sulita Waisega returns to her designated number seven role.

Kolora Tamani will start at halfback with Setaita Railumu to replace her from the bench.

The Fijiana have already qualified for the new World XV competition after two wins and will look to secure the title today.

The match kicks off at 6pm today.

Fijiana 15s line-up: Bitila Tawake, Keleni Marawa, Siteri Rasolea, Mereoni Nakesa, Asinate Serevi, Raijeli Daveua, Sulita Waisega, Sereima Leweniqila, Kolora Lomani, Luisa Tisolo, Vani Arei, Merewai Cumu, Ana Naimasi, Raijieli Laqereqeretabua, Reapi Uluinasau Substitutions: Litia Marama, Iris Verebalavu, Ana Korovata, Doreen Narokete, Karalaini Naisewa, Setaita Railumu, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Adita Milinia