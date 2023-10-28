Saturday, October 28, 2023
Leweniqila farwelled with massive Fijiana win

Captain Sereima Leweniqila was handed a perfect farewell in Dubai today as Vodafone Fijiana walloped Kazakhstan 118-0 to end their campaign in the World XV3 Tournament on a high note.

Leweniqila also topped up her final appearance with a second half try.

The Inoke Male coached side was all over their opponents from the opening whistle and led 61-0 at the break.

Left wing Adita Milinia led the charge with an exceptional four tries while Merewairita Neivosa got a hat-trick and fullback Luisa Tisolo and Atelaite Ralivanawa getting a brace of tries.

Teresia Tinanivalu, Merewai Cumu, Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita, Rusila Nagasau, Leweniqila, and Ana Korovata also got their name to the score-sheet.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
