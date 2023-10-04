Leweniqila plans to retire after WXV 3

Veteran Fijiana 15s Captain Sereima Leweniqila will be hanging her boots after the inaugural WXV 3 Tournament in Dubai next week.

Speaking to FijiLive, Leweniqila said she has been trying to retire from rugby, a sport she has always been passionate about in life but she hopes to help Fiji qualify for the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

“It’s kind of just handing over now,” the 33-year-old said.

“I’m planning to play my last few games now. I’ve been constantly trying to retire but I’ve been called back. For sure this is my last.”

“These new girls, they are bringing experience and bonding trying to get the team together functioning looking for a good outcome in Dubai.”

Head coach Inoke Male has named five debutants in his squad for the tournament and Leweniqila said the newcomers are bringing a breath of fresh air to the team, which is much needed for the future of women’s rugby in Fiji.

“The girls know the task at hand. We’d like to finish on a high note this year. We have to win all three games to qualify for Tier 2 next year. Fijiana XVs by Dubai should be ready to get out there and get the job done.”

“We constantly remind them how lucky they are to come in an era where a lot of things are being provided for them. They have got so much support from the Rugby House and sponsors.”

“We also remind them to keep their feet grounded to the culture of rugby that holds rules and things that you’ve got to do and not to do but the bonding is going well.”

“Come Dubai, we’d like to see them enjoy rugby and showcase their talents and skills.”

Despite the disappointing losses to Japan in the test match last month, she said they have a lot of lessons.

“One thing we’ve got to understand is that women’s rugby is growing and developing as fast as some of us expected,” Leweniqila added, who has been playing rugby over the last 14 years.

“Japan was a good Tier 2 team, who have been playing 15s for some time. I’m actually proud of the girls and how we gelled well and saw each other’s weaknesses.”

“There were a lot of new girls that got a test as well and it’s a good team of new players, those that are upcoming and a few seniors.”

The WXV 3 Tournament will feature the Vodafone Fijiana 15’s, Colombia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Spain, and Kenya.

The competition will adopt a cross-pool format, with the fate of the bottom-ranked team determined by a playoff against the next-best side, as per the World Rugby Women’s Rankings.

The tournament is scheduled to commence on October 13th at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

Fijiana will open their campaign against Colombia on 13 before they take on Spain on 20 and round off their play-off against Kazakhstan on 27.

Fijiana XVs: Bitila Tawake, Salanieta Nabuli, Loraini Senivutu, Tiana Robanakadavu, Penina Turova, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Unaisi Lalabalavu, Ana Korovata, Doreen Narokete, Nunia Daunimoala, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa, Sereima Leweniqila, Mereoni Nakesa, Teresia Tinanivalu, Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita, Vani Arei, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Adita Milinia, Adi Fulori Rotagavira, Merewai Cumu, Rusila Nagasau, Setaita Railumu, Jennifer Goodsir Ravutia, Merewairita Neivosa, Atelaite Buna, Luisa Tisolo, Mary Kanace, Iva Sauira.