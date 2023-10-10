Lifting the intensity resulted in Suva’s win

Newly appointed Suva coach Ravinesh Kumar said lifting the intensity of the game in the second half saw them edge Navua 2-0 in their first Group B match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

“Navua was slowing down the game and our players were also playing at their pace. We needed to lift the intensity of the game in the second half.”

“The players started giving fast and long passes and began offloading from the flanks and created those opportunities to score.”

While this was Kumar’s first win as a coach in Fiji after three years, he and the Whites have immediately turned their focus on the second match against Rewa tomorrow.

“It’s always good to be back home to our Fijian brothers.”

“Rewa is an equally competitive team and they have got some seasoned campaigners whom we are not going to take lightly.”

“We will go back and review our performance and reflect on the mistakes we made in the first half.”

The match between Suva and Rewa will kick start at 7pm tomorrow.